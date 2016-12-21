Movie filming brings record tax revenue for Colorado town
A small Colorado town broke its sales tax revenue records thanks to the filming of a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that film crews transformed Florence into the fictitious town of Holt for the Netflix movie "Our Souls at Night."
