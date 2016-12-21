Mother dies, daughters hurt in Colora...

Mother dies, daughters hurt in Colorado ski lift fall

A Texas mother died and her two daughters were injured when they fell from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort, authorities said. The three fell about 25 feet from the lift Thursday morning at the Ski Granby Ranch in Granby, Colorado, west of Boulder.

