Mother dies, daughters hurt in Colorado ski lift fall
A Texas mother died and her two daughters were injured when they fell from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort, authorities said. The three fell about 25 feet from the lift Thursday morning at the Ski Granby Ranch in Granby, Colorado, west of Boulder.
