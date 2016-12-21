Marijuana Taxes Could Go to Housing C...

Marijuana Taxes Could Go to Housing Colorado's Homeless in 2017

We just released our five top marijuana stories for 2016, and Governor John Hickenlooper has set the stage for one of the biggest stories in 2017. In his budget request for the 2017-'18 fiscal year, Hickenlooper asked Colorado's lawmakers to put aside $12.3 million of the revenue garnered from marijuana taxes during that time and use the money to build 1,200 new housing units for people on the streets experiencing chronic and episodic homelessness, as well as an additional 300 units every five years for people facing periodic homelessness.

