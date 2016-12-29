Man Named In Colorado Murder Warrant Arrested In Michigan
Thin Ice Cancels Popular New Year's Tradition In Evergreen Recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions on many lakes along the Front Range. Man Named In Colorado Murder Warrant Arrested In Michigan A 19-year-old man named in a Colorado murder warrant has been arrested in southwestern Michigan by officers investigating a possible kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,470
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|winstonsmith
|572
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC