LivWell offers ounces for a penny, study shows teen pot use declines
The marijuana mega-chain LivWell Enlightened Health is giving back in a big way this holiday season. The philanthropic arm of the company, LivWell Cares, recently announced that while supplies last, qualified patients can purchase an ounce of high-cannabidiol cannabis at any of its recreational locations for just a penny.
