John Popper Covers 'Walk Away' & 'Sugaree' With Brothers Keeper In Denver
On Wednesday night Colorado rockers Brother's Keeper kicked off a four-show New Year's Run with a visit to Ophelia's in Denver. The band was joined by special guests John Popper and Jono Manson as they will be at Shakedown Bar in Vail tonight and tomorrow as well as at The Lariat in Buena Vista on New Year's Eve.
