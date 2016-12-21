Jim Alexee: Scott Pruitt wrong choice to head EPA
EPA Administrator-designate Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 7. People come to Colorado, and often times stay, because of the wilderness that's available to them. Home to the Great Plains, some of the highest peaks in America, and jaw-droppingly beautiful national parks, people of the Centennial State do not take nature for granted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|6 hr
|Aya Quest
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|As I see it
|43,503
|Glass Hat
|8 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
|Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed
|Dec 5
|Mitts Gold Taliblets
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC