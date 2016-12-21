I-25 ramps closed overnight this week for Cimarron Bridge construction
The southbound I-25 on-ramp from US 24/Cimarron Street will be closed for restriping from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The northbound 1-25 on- and off-ramps from US 24/Cimarron Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
