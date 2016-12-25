Dogs In High Spirits As They Recover After Apparent Mistreatment
Many Wait Until Christmas Eve To Do Last Minute Shopping With Christmas morning only hours away, many Coloradans rushed to local outlets to do last minute shopping. Dogs In High Spirits As They Recover After Apparent Mistreatment Denver police are investigating a possible animal cruelty case after they say a man dropped off two pit bull mix puppies in poor condition at the Denver Animal Shelter two weeks ago.
