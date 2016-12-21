Denver Calls on Colorado Artists to Create Four Unique Pieces for the City
The Denver Arts and Venues Public Art Program is giving artists in Colorado the opportunity to apply, and if selected, create four unique pieces that'll be featured at prominent locations around the city. The city has a budget of over $350,000 to put towards these projects, and once competed, the new pieces will also become part of the Denver Public Art Collection.
