Congress' budget patch averts nationa...

Congress' budget patch averts national farm loan crisis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Farmer Tricia Sproles picks sweet corn on Aug. 18, 2016 in Olathe. Sproles, who runs a farm in Palisade called Papa Brown's Orchards with her boyfriend Chris Brown, pays the farmer who grows the corn to pick what she can put in the bed of her truck then resells it to smaller markets, farmer's markets and produce stands all around Colorado going as far away as Wellington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min EdmondWA 43,420
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
News Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas... Dec 6 Ranger 24
News Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed Dec 5 Mitts Gold Taliblets 8
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC