Colorado's new HOV 3 lane requirements drawing criticism from 2-seaters
Motorists who like to drive in a more compact fashion - sports cars, small pickups and Smart cars - are about to get the squeeze. For Don Gordon, former vice president of the Z Car Club of Colorado, bumping up the minimum number of passengers in a car from two to three to qualify for free use of carpool lanes - a concept known as HOV 3 - without carving out an exemption for vehicles that aren't built to hold more than two people is frustrating.
