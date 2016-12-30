Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes...

Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes Trek To Afghanistan For Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Ski Area's Chairlift Remains Shut Down As Fatal Fall Investigated Investigators were trying to determine Friday how a Texas woman fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort, the first fatal fall in the state in over a decade. Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes Trek To Afghanistan For Christmas Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman made a visit to Afghanistan for the holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr River Tam 43,501
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Thu winstonsmith 572
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
News Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas... Dec 6 Ranger 24
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC