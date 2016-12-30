Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes Trek To Afghanistan For Christmas
Ski Area's Chairlift Remains Shut Down As Fatal Fall Investigated Investigators were trying to determine Friday how a Texas woman fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort, the first fatal fall in the state in over a decade. Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes Trek To Afghanistan For Christmas Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman made a visit to Afghanistan for the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|River Tam
|43,501
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Thu
|winstonsmith
|572
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC