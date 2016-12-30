Colorado Obamacare Marketplace Misused $9 Million In Grant Funds
The Colorado health care marketplace improperly spent nearly $9.7 million setting up the Obamacare health insurance exchange system, according to a report by the inspector general released Thursday. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services gave the state of Colorado $183.7 million in federal establishment grant funding to set up Connect For Health Colorado, the exchange program to implement President Barack Obama's signature health law, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
