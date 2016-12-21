Colorado minimum wage workers will se...

Colorado minimum wage workers will see first step of Amendment 70 increases in January

Anna Johnson, a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student working two jobs to help cover tuition and rent, will get a raise Sunday for both jobs. A higher minimum wage for workers across the state takes effect, the result of a voter-approved initiative to increase the wage annually until it reaches $12 an hour in 2020.

