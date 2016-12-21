Colorado Marijuana Sales Breaking Records, Could Hit $2 Billion by 2020
In the first ten months of 2016, Colorado topped $1 billion in marijuana sales, according to the Department of Revenue. By the end of October, the state had racked up $1.1 billion in legal sales of medical and recreational marijuana - a number that easily topped the $996 million in revenue reported in 2015.
