Colorado man dies in Breckenridge skiing incident; first fatality of the season
The Colorado man, who was taken off the mountain to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Breckenridge, was not identified. "Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a media release.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Respect71
|43,437
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|4 hr
|barrack
|12
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
|Support strong for assisted suicide ballot meas...
|Dec 6
|Ranger
|24
|Landlord Caught Having Sex In Tenants's Bed
|Dec 5
|Mitts Gold Taliblets
|8
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Nov 26
|Joe
|6,215
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Nov 24
|Defiant1
|18,432
