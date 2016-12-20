Colorado man dies in Breckenridge skiing incident; first fatality of the season

The Colorado man, who was taken off the mountain to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Breckenridge, was not identified. "Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a media release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.