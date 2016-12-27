Colorado judges seek steep pay hikes ...

Colorado judges seek steep pay hikes that also would benefit lawmakers

Denver Post

Colorado judges are asking for more than double the pay raise of the typical state employee in 2017 - a wish that, if granted, would trigger a ripple effect of pay hikes for the state's top elected officials. In the Judicial Branch's budget presentation recently, Chief Justice Nancy Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out a case for a 3.15 percent raise for judges and certain staff members, on top of the 2.5 percent across-the-board pay hike that Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed in his annual budget.

