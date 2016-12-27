Colorado judges seek steep pay hikes that also would benefit lawmakers
Colorado judges are asking for more than double the pay raise of the typical state employee in 2017 - a wish that, if granted, would trigger a ripple effect of pay hikes for the state's top elected officials. In the Judicial Branch's budget presentation recently, Chief Justice Nancy Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out a case for a 3.15 percent raise for judges and certain staff members, on top of the 2.5 percent across-the-board pay hike that Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed in his annual budget.
