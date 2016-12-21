Colorado among the fastest-growing st...

Colorado among the fastest-growing states in the U.S.

Colorado was among the fastest-growing states this past year, according to U.S. Census Bureau national and state population estimates released Tuesday. Colorado's population grew by 91,726 people from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016, an increase of 1.68 percent.

