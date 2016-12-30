Central City, Colorado Streamlines On...

Central City, Colorado Streamlines Online Presence While Revitalizing Historic Main Street

Central City, Colorado, has a new, award-winning website streamlining its online presence and featuring a new revitalization project for the city. In partnership with Colorado Interactive and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority, Central City developed a new website which can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/centralcity .

