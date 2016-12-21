Boulder County seeing stepped-up New ...

Boulder County seeing stepped-up New Year's Eve DUI enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Camera

Colorado law enforcement agencies and the Colorado Department of Transportation will once again be on the lookout for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers this New Year's Eve weekend. Last year, 103 participating state and local agencies arrested 396 impaired drivers during their Dec. 30-Jan. 4 crackdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 43,548
like don' t like Sat anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC