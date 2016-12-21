Blacks arrested in Colorado at three ...

Blacks arrested in Colorado at three times the population rate

Thursday Read more: Reuters

African-American men and women in Colorado were disproportionately arrested or issued citations last year, and were more likely to be sentenced to prison than other racial groups, according to a state-commissioned study released on Thursday. Despite comprising just 4.2 percent of the state's population, blacks accounted for 12.4 percent of arrests and criminal summonses, according to the report by the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

