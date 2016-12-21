Beekeeping Bootcamp: Learn How to Keep Your Own Bees in Colorado
Beekeeping is a fun hobby that almost anyone can take up, but there are definitely some ropes you'll need to learn to become successful. The Colorado State Beekeeping Association is hosting a series of introductory workshops on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout 2017 at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster.
