A rare lynx saunters across a Colorado ski slope

18 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A rare Canada lynx stunned onlooking skiers and snowboarders earlier this week when it crossed a run at Purgatory resort near Durango. The lynx's hijinks happened on the resort's Demon run and was captured on video by a resort patron identifying himself as Airrick Hix, who posted it to Facebook with the message, "That just happened!!! The majestic Lynx!!!" Purgatory spokeswoman Kim Oyler said the resort is prime lynx habitat - lots of trees and deep snow - and resort employees sometimes spot tracks or other signs of the animals.

