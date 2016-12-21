99 Things You Should Do in Colorado in 2017

Colorado has a pursuit for nearly every style or ability level- from the timid to the fierce, from the cultured to the athletic and from the outdoors to the city-and these pursuits exist all across the state. The whole staff at 303 Magazine contributed to making this list of 99 New Year Resolutions for the true Coloradan, which emphasize the unique activities you can find only in Colorado or ones that highlight the essence of living here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.