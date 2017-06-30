Why Mexican immigrants are among leas...

Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely to become US citizens

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

As President Donald Trump ramps up deportation efforts, immigrant rights advocates are urging eligible immigrants to waste no time in becoming U.S. citizens. But especially in Southern California - where people from Mexico make up the majority of immigrants - a new study says the task is not so simple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09) 2 min Ricos Big Banana 27,492
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Justice Dale 241,803
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... 7 min Denny CranesPlace 29
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Fugsworth 63,873
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... 20 hr Richard 1
ice Fri kyman 1
News PowWow Energy Releases Automated Water Records ... Fri William Gannon 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC