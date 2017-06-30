Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely to become US citizens
As President Donald Trump ramps up deportation efforts, immigrant rights advocates are urging eligible immigrants to waste no time in becoming U.S. citizens. But especially in Southern California - where people from Mexico make up the majority of immigrants - a new study says the task is not so simple.
