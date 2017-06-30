West Coast lawmakers divided on ever-more provocatory, nuclear-armed North Korea

Video image from a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. U.S. and South Korea officials described it as a successful launch, with the missile rising 1,700 miles in altitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.