US celebrates July Fourth with parades, fireworks, hot dogs
From flashy firework displays for massive crowds to small-town parades, Americans celebrated the United States' 241st birthday in both joyous and serious ways. Tuesday's events even went international, as U.S. senators traveled to Afghanistan and spent the holiday with the troops and an Independence Day exhibition took Major League Baseball to London.
