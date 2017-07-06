UC on track to enroll 2,500 more Californians this fall, but...

The University of California announced Thursday it is on track to enroll 2,500 more California undergraduates this fall, a target pledged to state lawmakers who have pushed to limit students from other states and countries in favor of additional local residents. But admission offers from the system's nine undergraduate campuses to California high school seniors this year declined from last year's near-historic highs, when UC accepted more than 71,000 and enrolled 7,500 new California undergraduates - the largest single-year increase since World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.