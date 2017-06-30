Toilet to tap? Some in drought-prone ...

Toilet to tap? Some in drought-prone California say ita s time

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

As drought and water shortages become California's new normal, more and more of the water that washes down drains and flushes down toilets is being cleaned and recycled for outdoor irrigation. But some public officials, taking cues from countries where water scarcity is a fact of life, want to take it further and make treated wastewater available for much more - even drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 38 min Fangie O Habcomiker 241,890
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... 4 hr ThomasA 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 63,904
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... 8 hr Chilli J 104
News In 'Fight for $15,' Seattle loses 9 hr He Named Me Black... 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... Tue C Kersey 5
Trump Executive Order will destroy OUR National... Tue Belongs to our ch... 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,154 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC