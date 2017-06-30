Sperm donor connects with 19 children he fathered
Mike Rubino, left, donated his sperm in the 1990's to California Cryobank. Jake Strassberg is one of the many children Rubino fathered through his donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ben
|241,835
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Ed Norton
|63,894
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|6 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|80
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|freebird
|27,503
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|Sun
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|Sun
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC