Southern California pay raises once again beat inflation
A tight labor market is creating noteworthy pay increases for Southern California's workers. When you factor in a declining inflation rate, you see local worker bees finally enjoying improvements in what economists call “real” wage gains: pay hikes larger than inflation's financial bite.
