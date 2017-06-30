Southern California pay raises once a...

Southern California pay raises once again beat inflation

10 hrs ago

A tight labor market is creating noteworthy pay increases for Southern California's workers. When you factor in a declining inflation rate, you see local worker bees finally enjoying improvements in what economists call “real” wage gains: pay hikes larger than inflation's financial bite.

