Southern California is home to 1-in-4 million-dollar U.S. ZIPs
Aerial view of Emerald Point in Laguna Beach. Southern California has 94 of 410 priciest seven-figure ZIP codes in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|9 min
|Ronald
|54
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,805
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|Ricos Big Banana
|27,492
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Fugsworth
|63,871
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Sat
|Richard
|1
|ice
|Fri
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC