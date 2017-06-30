Southern California is home to 1-in-4...

Southern California is home to 1-in-4 million-dollar U.S. ZIP codes

18 hrs ago

Here's another example of how expensive Southern California housing can be: The state is home to nearly one-quarter of the nation's million-dollar housing communities. That's what I found while reviewing Realtor.com data that tracks home listing patterns in 15,000 largest ZIPs nationwide.

Chicago, IL

