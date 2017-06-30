Southern California is home to 1-in-4 million-dollar U.S. ZIP codes
Here's another example of how expensive Southern California housing can be: The state is home to nearly one-quarter of the nation's million-dollar housing communities. That's what I found while reviewing Realtor.com data that tracks home listing patterns in 15,000 largest ZIPs nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ...
|15 min
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|28 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,857
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|84
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,895
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|14 hr
|freebird
|27,503
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|Sun
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|Sun
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC