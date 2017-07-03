South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son is expected to plead not guilty to murder

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is led off a plane in shackles after landing at Long Beach Airport last week to face a murder charge in the death of his 5-year-old son. Aramazd Andressian Sr. is led off a plane in shackles after landing at Long Beach Airport last week to face a murder charge in the death of his 5-year-old son.

