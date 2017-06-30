Report: Hate crimes increased across Southern California, US in 2016
Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, right, poses with Acting Assistant Attorney General Thomas Wheeler at Thursday's summit of the Hate Crimes Subcommittee, a subcommittee of the presidential Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety in Washington, D.C. In 2016, 230 hate crimes were committed in Los Angeles, according to the FBI, up 15 percent over the year before. In Orange County, there were 50 hate crimes, up 13.6 percent over the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Bobby Stallion
|63,888
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|4 hr
|Born In The USA
|63
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|CHACHA
|241,811
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|8 hr
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|10 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Ricos Big Banana
|27,492
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC