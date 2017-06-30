Report: Hate crimes increased across Southern California, US in 2016

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, right, poses with Acting Assistant Attorney General Thomas Wheeler at Thursday's summit of the Hate Crimes Subcommittee, a subcommittee of the presidential Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety in Washington, D.C. In 2016, 230 hate crimes were committed in Los Angeles, according to the FBI, up 15 percent over the year before. In Orange County, there were 50 hate crimes, up 13.6 percent over the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.