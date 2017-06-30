Neutered California tax board forces quick transition
Off and on for nearly a century, California lawmakers pondered breaking up an obscure elected board that now collects a third of the state's revenue - more than $60 billion a year in sales, alcohol, tobacco and other taxes. They pulled the trigger last month, with Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators backing a plan to strip nearly all power from the Board of Equalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|46 min
|freebird
|27,503
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|241,829
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|tina anne
|63,889
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|79
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|Sun
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|Sun
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC