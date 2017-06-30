Lawmakers torn over campaign ads
An effort to make the answer clearer to the public is squeezing California Democrats between two liberal constituencies. On one side, they're facing pressure from progressive activists who decry the influence of dark money and want more disclosure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|1 min
|spud
|66
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|241,813
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|24 min
|Koogle
|27,493
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Buddy
|63,886
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|13 hr
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|15 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC