July 4th fireworks: Meet the Southern California maestro who lights the nationa s skies
James Souza, President of Pyro Spectaculars, is interviewed in his office on Tuesday, June 21, 2017, in Rialto. In a sprawling, sun-scorched compound on the outskirts of a San Bernardino County industrial park, James Souza was in the final throes of what he calls “creating the magic of the oohs and aahs.” The Fourth of July was only days away but Souza, 65, a maestro of the nation's Independence Day fireworks, seemed not a bit nervous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Coffee Party
|241,826
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|79
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Koogle
|27,493
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|23 hr
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|Sun
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC