July 4th fireworks: Meet the Southern California maestro who lights the nationa s skies

James Souza, President of Pyro Spectaculars, is interviewed in his office on Tuesday, June 21, 2017, in Rialto. In a sprawling, sun-scorched compound on the outskirts of a San Bernardino County industrial park, James Souza was in the final throes of what he calls “creating the magic of the oohs and aahs.” The Fourth of July was only days away but Souza, 65, a maestro of the nation's Independence Day fireworks, seemed not a bit nervous.

