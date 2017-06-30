How parked car idling pollutes and ca...

How parked car idling pollutes and can wreck outdoor dining, too

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

One of the great things about Southern California is that we can dine al fresco nearly year-round, and during summer there are few things finer than eating outside watching a sunset. Liked the hydrocarbons with your meal? Well then, be glad because you're also getting a sprinkling of nitrogen oxide with a dash of carbon monoxide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 28 min Bobby Stallion 63,888
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... 30 min Born In The USA 63
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr CHACHA 241,811
News Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t... 4 hr Ms Sassy 8
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR... 6 hr Bella Esmail Moore 1
Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11) 9 hr Lena Los Angeles 22
News Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09) 12 hr Ricos Big Banana 27,492
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC