Heat wave has Southern California in its grip
The Southland slipped into the grips of another heat wave today, with Los Angeles County temperatures forecast to reach triple- digit territory in several communities and to be even higher Friday and over the coming days. National Weather Service forecasters said the high heat that will plague the region for the next several days is the result of an upper-level high- pressure system parked over parts of the southwestern United States.
