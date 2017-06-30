Heat wave has Southern California in ...

Heat wave has Southern California in its grip

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The Southland slipped into the grips of another heat wave today, with Los Angeles County temperatures forecast to reach triple- digit territory in several communities and to be even higher Friday and over the coming days. National Weather Service forecasters said the high heat that will plague the region for the next several days is the result of an upper-level high- pressure system parked over parts of the southwestern United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 241,913
News Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09) 10 hr Total Time 27,505
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Too Funny 63,904
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... 21 hr anonymous 6
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... Wed Chilli J 104
News In 'Fight for $15,' Seattle loses Wed He Named Me Black... 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... Tue C Kersey 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC