Former Republican assemblyman joins race to be California's next governor
David Hadley, seen here greeting voters after participating in a 2016 Assembly candidates' forum, announced that he is running for governor in 2018. David Hadley, seen here greeting voters after participating in a 2016 Assembly candidates' forum, announced that he is running for governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Coffee Party
|241,883
|In 'Fight for $15,' Seattle loses
|28 min
|Retribution
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,903
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|2 hr
|dukNcover
|2
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|103
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|5
|Trump Executive Order will destroy OUR National...
|21 hr
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC