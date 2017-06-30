Former California AG's wife charged with battery in Twain Harte

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Thursday arrested the wife of a former California attorney general at a Twain Harte vacation home on suspicion of battery on a spouse. Nadia Davis Lockyer, 46, a former Alameda County supervisor and wife of Bill Lockyer, 76, who also served as California treasurer, had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent at the time of her arrest, Tuolumne County Sgt.

