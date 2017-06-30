Excessive heat warning issued in Cali...

Excessive heat warning issued in California

19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Los Angeles, July 6 The US National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in California, predicting the region could face a new record high temperature this week. "An upper level high pressure system centred over the desert southwest will continue to strengthen and expand westward through Saturday," the NWS said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

