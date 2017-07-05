Discharged. Deported. Why California may cover vets' legal bid to return
Deported to Mexico, the Vietnam-era Army cook struggled to find a way to live in Tijuana - landing in the sprawling border city after serving time for a drug conviction. At age 65 he lost his home in Madera, his car and his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|Ping
|241,889
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,904
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|5 hr
|Chilli J
|104
|In 'Fight for $15,' Seattle loses
|6 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|5
|Trump Executive Order will destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC