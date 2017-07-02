Can California survive a tech bust?

Can California survive a tech bust?

California's economic revival has sparked widespread notions, shared by Jerry Brown and observers elsewhere, that its economy - and policy agenda - should be adopted by the rest of the country. And, to be sure, the Golden State has made a strong recovery in the last five years, but this may prove to be far more vulnerable than its boosters imagine.

