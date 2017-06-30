California's Near-Record Snowpack Is ...

California's Near-Record Snowpack Is Melting Into Raging Rivers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Two years ago, near the end of California's devastating drought, Tom Moore stood on the banks of the depleted Kern River in Southern California and looked out at the slow-moving waters dejectedly. Moore is the owner of Sierra South, a white-water recreation company in Kernville, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Executive Order will destroy OUR National... 9 min Belongs to our ch... 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Jacques in Ottawa 241,863
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... 41 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 91
News Trump gains local support in possible shrinking... 1 hr RobtAlan 1
News Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09) 2 hr Koogle 27,504
News California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13) 6 hr Score 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,897
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC