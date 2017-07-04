Californians accused in underage Oregon sex traffic
Tadario Joseph Battle and Marika Unique Brown were both recently arrested by the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Team. In late June, court records show, Battle and Brown drove two people from California to Medford for the purpose of human sex trafficking.
