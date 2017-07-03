California Supreme Court makes it harder for three-strikers to get sentence reductions
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote Monday's decision giving judges wide latitude in refusing to reduce sentences for "three-strike" prisoners. California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote Monday's decision giving judges wide latitude in refusing to reduce sentences for "three-strike" prisoners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Coffee Party
|241,843
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Ed Norton
|63,894
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|9 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|80
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|freebird
|27,503
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|Sun
|Ms Sassy
|8
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FR...
|Sun
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Lena Los Angeles
|22
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC