5 ways Californiaa s $183 billion budget affects the Inland Empire
Medi-Cal patient Leticia Rivera, 52, of San Bernardino is examined nurse practitioner Rosette Adegbe at Molina Healthcare Clinic in San Bernardino on Friday, June 19, 2015. Gov. Jerry Brown on June 27 signed a $183 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. “California is taking decisive action by enacting a balanced state budget,” the governor said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13)
|3 min
|Score
|7
|Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo...
|27 min
|CodeTalker
|87
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Into The Night
|63,897
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|District 1
|241,858
|Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ...
|3 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|freebird
|27,503
|Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t...
|Sun
|Ms Sassy
|8
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC