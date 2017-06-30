5 ways Californiaa s $183 billion bud...

5 ways Californiaa s $183 billion budget affects the Inland Empire

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Medi-Cal patient Leticia Rivera, 52, of San Bernardino is examined nurse practitioner Rosette Adegbe at Molina Healthcare Clinic in San Bernardino on Friday, June 19, 2015. Gov. Jerry Brown on June 27 signed a $183 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. “California is taking decisive action by enacting a balanced state budget,” the governor said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13) 3 min Score 7
News Trump commission on voting fraud asks states fo... 27 min CodeTalker 87
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Into The Night 63,897
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min District 1 241,858
News Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ... 3 hr FormerParatrooper 1
News Mexico's Take Over Of California: Complete By 2... (Jun '09) 17 hr freebird 27,503
News Why Mexican immigrants are among least likely t... Sun Ms Sassy 8
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC