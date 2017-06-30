5 ways Californiaa s $183 billion budget affects the Inland Empire

Medi-Cal patient Leticia Rivera, 52, of San Bernardino is examined nurse practitioner Rosette Adegbe at Molina Healthcare Clinic in San Bernardino on Friday, June 19, 2015. Gov. Jerry Brown on June 27 signed a $183 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. “California is taking decisive action by enacting a balanced state budget,” the governor said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.